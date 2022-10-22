After the statements of Toni Pipitone, Piera Maggio has published on his social profile a page of his book, written by Kevin

TO Piera Maggio it was enough to publish a page of her book on her Facebook profile, to respond to the statements of the ex-husband Toni Pipitone, released in the last hours. A page written by his son Kevin Pipitone.

Toni has publicly expressed her anger, because Piera Maggio, in her book, told about it very private momentsi of what their life was like together. In his opinion, he did not have the right and would pass him off as a distorted father, who abandoned his children. A father who has never participated in the expenses for the research of little Denise Pipitone and a father never present at the trials.

Pipitone today declares that he still feels like the father of that little girl who disappeared on September 1, 2004: “Until the night before, we were in bed together and he told me how much he loved me.”

Until the day of the kidnapping, Piera Maggio’s ex-husband was convinced that Denise was conceived with theartificial insemination thanks to a donor, just like firstborn Kevin. He couldn’t have children. But then, when the mother of that missing child, she had to tell the investigators everything necessary, she discovered that she was the daughter of Piero Pulizzi.

The page of the book published by Piera Maggio

The page of the book published by Piera, as a response to the latest news spread, shows the words of his son Kevin, while describing what was the relationship with his father Toni Pipitone. A father he rarely saw, a father who unloaded his anger on him and tried to put him against his mother. She didn’t support him economically or emotionally, but he valued him highly. Then growing up, she opened her eyes and realized how much her mother had fought for all those years, for him and for her missing little sister.

