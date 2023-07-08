Mark Rutte, the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the Netherlands, oversaw discussions to resolve the crisis between the four partners in the coalition, which failed to reach an agreement, according to what was reported by the “NOS” and “RTL” channels and the “ANB” agency. local.

No official announcement was made in this regard by Rutte or members of the ruling coalition.

And the agency, “Agence France Presse”, stated that “the prime minister and representatives of the coalition have not yet left their meeting place to speak to the journalists waiting outside.”.

Rutte managed to stay in power for 12 years, despite the scandals. He formed his fourth coalition in January 2022, after 271 days of negotiations.

Rutte, 56, leader of the liberal-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, wanted to impose restrictions on family reunification for asylum seekers, in the wake of last year’s scandal over overcrowded immigration centers in the Netherlands..

Rutte called for setting a ceiling for relatives of immigrants from conflict countries that the Netherlands could receive at 200 people per month, but the Christian Democratic Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, strongly opposed this plan..

Last minute talks

The four parties of the coalition held crisis talks, Wednesday, and until late Thursday, in an attempt to save the faltering government, which has been in power for 18 months..

But the settlement, which has been termed the “emergency button”, and requires the adoption of new restrictions only in the event of the arrival of large numbers of migrants, was not sufficient for the success of the last-minute talks, on Friday..

And local media suggested that Rutte sought to take a hard stance on immigration issues, to absorb pressure from the more right-wing wing of his party..

The prime minister has often found himself under increasing pressure on the issue of immigration, given the strength of far-right parties in the Netherlands, including anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders..

Rutte, the second-longest-serving prime minister in Europe after Hungary’s Viktor Orban, is expected to call early elections in which he hopes to secure support for forming his fifth coalition government since 2010..

However, he may face internal competition due to the increasing frustration of voters about the length of his rule, even in the absence of serious competitors..

With his political acumen, Rutte succeeded in lining his path to the top of the pyramid in the Dutch executive authority, through 4 successive coalitions, but he faced a series of problems that almost overthrew his rule..

His previous government was forced to resign in 2021, due to a government aid scandal that mainly targeted children from families belonging to ethnic minorities..

In 2017, he was widely criticized for leaning to the right before the elections, in an effort to prevent Wilders from winning, in a period that witnessed the rise of populist parties after the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States, and the referendum on Britain’s exit from the European Union in 2016..