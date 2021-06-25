Angela Merkel had hardly made her last government statement in front of the Bundestag when Alice Weidel seized the opportunity for a general settlement.

Almost 16 years have passed since Angela Merkel made her very first government statement. Now she made her last government statement in the Bundestag on May 24. While numerous parties, including the FDP, the Greens and the SPD, said goodbye to the Chancellor with words of praise, AfD politician Alice Weidel used Angela Merkel’s last statement for one General settlement with the Chancellor.

In this government statement for the EU summit, too, Merkel remained "without a glimpse of insight", said Weidel on Thursday. In the eyes of the AfD politician, the Chancellor has made numerous wrong decisions in the past 16 years, "which have deeply divided this country and inflicted severe damage on it for years and decades".