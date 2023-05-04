And Tass reported that a tank belonging to an oil refinery caught fire in the Kuban region of the Krasnodar Territory, in southern Russia, knowing that this region is adjacent to the border with Ukraine.

It said, quoting emergency services, that the fire was started as a result of a drone attack.

“Due to an attack by an unidentified drone, the Elsky oil refinery tank caught fire,” emergency services said.

Explosions in Odessa

In conjunction with this attack, our correspondent reported that at least 10 explosions took place in the Ukrainian city of Odessa on the Black Sea.

Kremlin attack

The Kremlin said, on Wednesday, that it had shot down two drones launched by Ukraine.

He accused Kiev of trying to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Ukraine denied its involvement, according to its president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said his country did not target Putin or the Russian capital, Moscow, stressing that the army is fighting only on Ukrainian soil.

Russian promise

The deputy head of the Russian National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, called for “getting rid of” the Ukrainian president and his cronies, after Putin’s residence was attacked by two drones.

Medvedev said: “The drone attack leaves Russia with no choice but to get rid of Zelensky and his associates.”

In the same context, the Speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, called for the use of weapons capable of deterring and destroying the regime in Kiev.

US embassy warning

On Wednesday night, the US Embassy in Ukraine issued a warning to its citizens residing in the capital, Kiev, about the increased risk of Russian missile attacks.

She said that in light of the recent missile escalation across Ukraine and “inflammatory rhetoric by Moscow,” the State Department is warning US citizens of the growing and continuing threat of missile attacks on Kiev.