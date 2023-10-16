Miller added that the two have since left the bunker and are continuing their talks at the Defense Ministry’s command center.

A session of the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem was interrupted on Monday after sirens sounded, warning of a missile strike coming from the Gaza Strip.

Press sources revealed that the building was evacuated of attendees, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Sirens sounded in several Israeli areas on Monday, most notably Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Beit Shemesh, Petah Tikva, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Holon, and Givatim.

Air strikes continue between Israeli forces and Hamas, while Gazans groan under the weight of fears of a “possible ground attack” in the next few days.