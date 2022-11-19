On Saturday, 4 Iraqi soldiers were killed in an ISIS attack targeting an army barracks in Kirkuk, north of the capital, Baghdad.

Iraqi experts told Sky News Arabia that the organization is resorting to the strategy of “small mobile groups”; To compensate for the severe shortage in its number and armament, after the successful operations of the army and security forces against it.

Iraqi forces and ISIS

Days before the Kirkuk attack, on November 11, ISIS elements clashed with the Anti-Terrorism Unit fighters in Tuz Khurmato, south of Kirkuk.

At the same time, the security forces, based on intelligence information, set up ambushes at the entrances to Ramadi, in Anbar Governorate, and arrested 3 wanted men from the organization.

On Thursday, the Anti-Terrorism Service announced the elimination of “Abu Issa”, the leader of “ISIS”, and the one responsible for booby-trapping in the Ramadi sector.

On November 12, Air Force F-16s launched a raid targeting an ISIS outpost on the outskirts of Bir Ahmed village, south of Kirkuk, and 5 ISIS corpses and weapons were found at the site.

What is behind the Kirkuk attack?

“The attack is part of ISIS’s response to the army and police operations,” said Hadi Jalo Marei, head of the Iraqi Observatory for Journalistic Freedoms.

Hadi explains that ISIS is looking for loopholes to target, in light of the heavy deployment of army points.

For this, it takes advantage of the hills near Kirkuk and the Kurdistan region, which are rugged areas that allow its members to move, hide, and monitor in a guerrilla warfare style and strike army points, as the same spokesman says.

The size of ISIS in Iraq

The Iraqi expert, Raed Al-Hamid, reviews the real strength of ISIS in Iraq now, and the map of its spread:

ISIS is organized into groups as part of the strategy of attacks with small, mobile numbers of less than 15 fighters. To avoid human losses after the low turnout to join him.

There are less than 500 ISIS fighters, distributed in small numbers in remote mountainous and desert areas, in the areas of Wadi Hauran and Husseiniyat in Anbar, and in northwest Anbar in the desert extending north to the Nineveh desert adjacent to the border with Syria.

There are also elements in unknown numbers in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, and in Diyala, Kirkuk, and the vicinity of Samarra in Salah al-Din Governorate, but the most important presence is in the Makhmur-Benino mountain range, and in the Makhoul and Hamrin chains in Salah al-Din and Diyala governorates.

Sleeper cells do not pose a security risk; They do not exist in the concept of a cell, which is a group that lives naturally in the midst of the population, but receives organization orders to carry out information gathering tasks, assassinations and attacks.

Marei adds to the above that ISIS uses its influence in the Syrian desert as a rear base for its operations in Iraq, training its followers, and launching attacks on security and tribal leaders to weaken people’s confidence in the government.

regional tension

Despite the lack of its followers, the terrorist organization is strengthened by the authorities’ sometimes preoccupation with internal conflicts and regional tensions, including the Turkish and Iranian attacks on Kurdish parties in northern Iraq, says the head of the Iraqi Observatory for Journalistic Freedoms.

One person was killed and 8 others were wounded in an Iranian missile attack on the headquarters of the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party in Erbil, in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, November 14.

Hard comeback

According to Merhi and Hamed, the return of ISIS to its former strength is difficult, for several reasons: