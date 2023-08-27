According to the estimates of military experts who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, the new decision would lead to the division of that military group, but its role will continue due to the presence of several outstanding files.

Genetic tests confirmed Prigozhin’s death, according to the Russian Investigative Committee charged with looking into the plane crash.

And the committee stated, in a statement, that “genetic examinations proved that the identities of the ten dead whose bodies were recovered from the wreck site match the list of passengers and crew members.”

Two new candidates for the leadership of Wagner

Before the killing of Yevgeny Prigozhin, and after the coup he led last June, a report by the American newspaper “The Washington Post” stated that Russia was already planning for the future of these fighters in the post-Prigozhin stage.

Prigozhin has positioned himself as an irreplaceable leader amid a complex web of mercenaries, mining companies and political advisers, the newspaper reported.

It is believed that Andrei Troshev, a former lieutenant colonel in the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, was the main contact between Prigozhin and the Ministry of Defense during the war in Ukraine.

Troshev is one of the few public figures in Wagner not on the list of passengers on the plane that crashed Prigozhin.

He is also a veteran of the Russian forces and participated in Russia’s wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya. He hails from St. Petersburg, Putin’s hometown, and several photos were taken of him with the president.

According to the same newspaper, the European Union confirmed in a document issued in 2021 that Troshev is the “executive director” of the Wagner Group and one of its founding members.

As for the British newspaper “The Sun”, it was suggested that “the new leader of Wagner is Anton Ilizarov.”

In her report, she defined Ilizarov as:

Known by a pseudonym called “Lotus”.

Participated in “Wagner” movements in Belarus.

He commanded the Battle of Solidar.

Participated in military operations in Syria.

He works in the Central African Republic and commands a unit in Libya.

Is Wagner divided?

According to military expert Vladimir Igor, Wagner is a complex network of companies, assets, funds and elements that extends across several countries, and dismantling it is not as easy as counting its funds.

He adds to “Sky News Arabia”:

“Wagner is likely to face splitting into two or more groups, especially in light of the group’s leaders questioning the reasons for Prigozhin’s death,” but all of them will remain connected to the Kremlin.

Requiring Wagner fighters and other contractors in private military groups to swear an obligatory oath and allegiance is an obvious step to bring these groups under stricter control from the Russian state.

Moscow still needs Wagner, especially in light of the inability to resolve the war in Ukraine and what is happening in Africa, such as Niger, to exclude France and Western countries.

The Kremlin will try during that period to ensure a smooth transition of the new leader to Wagner to ensure that the group does not disintegrate.

Wagner will continue to exist and continue its activities. It may be divided into one or more groups, with elements of it officially joining the Russian army or forming another separatist group, but all of them will eventually remain under the eyes of the Kremlin.

As for the American military expert, Peter Alex, he told Sky News Arabia: