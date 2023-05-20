Jonathan Hogg, 37, was found by officers in Manchester on Thursday evening after suffering serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died in the early hours of Friday.

“The dog was eliminated because it posed a great danger to the public, while a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being responsible for a seriously out of control dog, causing injury that led to death,” police said.

Afterwards, officers searched two homes and seized 15 dogs, including six adult animals and nine puppies believed to be the same breed that attacked Hogg.

They also arrested a 22-year-old woman, on suspicion of money laundering.

Chief Detective John Davies said: “Manchester Police officers searched two homes and seized 15 dogs, believed to be the same breed as the one that attacked Jonathan. These dogs are now being taken care of in a specialized facility.”.

“Items with a total value of £37,500 have been confiscated, which are believed to have resulted from the proceeds of crime,” he added.

“Dangerous dogs have no place in our communities, and we want to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to keep people safe,” the official added, calling on the public to report “anyone suspected of breeding dangerous dogs” to the police.

It is noteworthy that this incident is not the first of its kind in recent times, as a dog attack in Edinburgh earlier this May left a man with “life-changing” facial injuries.

In April, a 5-month-old baby was hospitalized after a vicious dog attack.