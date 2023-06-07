Home page politics

From: Jacob von Sass

In the middle of the Ukraine war, the Kachowka dam is blown up. The Cherson region, which is occupied by Russia, is particularly affected.

Kakhovka – In the midst of Ukraine’s much-heralded counter-offensive against Russia, the Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region was blown up last Tuesday (June 6). Both warring parties blame each other for the destruction. The US secret service assumes that it must have been a Russian attack. According to the Ukrainian officer Andrei Pidlisnyi, the Russian military was particularly affected by the consequences of the blast.

Opposite the American news channel CNN Pidlisnyi said: “No one on the Russian side has been able to escape. All the regiments that the Russians had on that side were flooded.” The Ukrainians witnessed how after the collapse of the dam, Vladimir Putin’s troops were swept away by the floods. The soldiers are said to have observed the events with the help of drones.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies via AP shows the destroyed Kachowka Dam. © Uncredited/Maxar Technologies/AP/dpa

Russia is said to have blown up the Kachowka dam: a number of settlements were flooded

Despite the allegedly numerous Russian victims, the Ukrainian officer agrees with the suspicion of the American secret service. In an interview he said: “At around 3 a.m. the enemy blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in order to raise the water level and flood the approaches and the left bank of the Dnipro and the settlements there. And to make it impossible for the Ukrainian armed forces to advance any further.”

The government in Kiev around President Volodymyr Zelenskyj also believes in an act of sabotage on the part of Moscow. The Russian military deliberately blew up the dam. Satellite images speak loudly CNN on the other hand, indicates that it could be a matter of structural failure. Russia occupied the Kakhovka Dam in March last year. (Jacob of Sass)