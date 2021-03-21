The French Ministry of Health announced that the number of people infected with the Covid-19 virus in hospital intensive care units has increased by 66, to 4,353, which is a new high in 2021.

The number of new positive cases continued to rise steadily, after 35,327 cases were recorded, bringing the number to 4.25 million, after an increase of 35,088 on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of virus deaths rose by 185 to 92,167, compared to a rise of 285 on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that by Saturday, 6.14 million people had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, representing 9.2 percent of the total population and 11.7 percent of the adult population.

On Saturday, a general isolation took effect for a month for nearly a third of the French, with the government aiming to contain the spread of the virus in the Paris region and northern France.