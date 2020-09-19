Highlights: CM Gehlot took strict steps regarding Corona report

Instructions issued by CMHO to issue local reports daily

CM Gehlot says complete transparency in data should be taken

Decision taken late last night by Gehlot with data

Jaipur

The district-wise corona report, which was closed in Rajasthan amid growing corona virus in rajasthan, will now be re-issued. Now CM Ashok Gehlot has given clear instructions to the administration regarding this. Regarding this matter, CM Gehlot says that complete transparency in statistics should be taken in the state. In the late night decision, he has asked the officers not to take any kind of sarcasm.

From the state to district, all report should be released

On behalf of CM Gehlot, officers have been told that seriousness should be taken in all subjects related to Corona in the state. Also, nothing should be taken from state to district level. He said that at the district level, the data of the collector, CMHO and the officer-in-charge (principal or PMO) of the district hospital or medical college or a team of its representative, compile day-long reports from all private and government hospitals and labs and send them to the government. Also issue locally.

Questions are being raised regarding the Corona report

It is noteworthy that questions are being raised about the Corona report in the state for the last few days. Where previously there was a difference in data from the State and District Reports. At the same time, the case of the former women commission chairman Suman Sharma was reported to be positive without investigation. Experts say that due to the questions arising in the state regarding the Corona report, now CM Gehlot is strict, so he along with officials and senior medical experts on the situation of the Kovid-19 epidemic in the state on Friday and preventive measures. He gave these instructions during the high level meeting.