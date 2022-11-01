The prosecutor in charge requested a psychiatric examination for Andrea Tombolini, the 46-year-old killer of the Carrefour of Assago

The prosecutor in charge Paolo Storari forwarded to the investigating magistrate Patrizia Nobile an official request for a psychiatric report for Andrea Tombolini. The 46-year-old, last Thursday, he took a knife from the shelves of the Carrefour in Assago and hit six people, breaking the life of one of them.

It was late last Thursday afternoon when Andrea Tombolini, a 46 year old man with serious mental problems, he made a senseless gesture.

It was located inside the Carrefour of Assago and, after taking a knife with a blade of about 20 centimeters from one of the supermarket shelves, he began to run and hit anyone who appeared in front of him between the aisles.

Six people reached by his blows, before the former footballer Massimo Tarantinopresent at that moment in the market, disarmed and immobilized him.

Of these, unfortunately one did not make it. Luis Fernando Ruggieri, supermarket sales clerk, he lost his life on his way aboard the ambulance to the nearby hospital.

Between 5 injured, two seriously and three others mildly, also the Monza player Pablo Marì. The latter, having back surgery, was discharged from Niguarda of Milan on Sunday.

What will happen to Andrea Tombolini

Andrea Tombolini was immediately stopped by the police and conducted in psychiatric ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan.

Here he is constantly guarded and the judge for preliminary investigations Patrizia Nobile, last Saturday, reached him to submit him to theinterrogation for the validation of the arrest.

Interrogation during which, the 46-year-old admitted that he acted out of a feeling of envy towards those who are well, while he, according to his idea, is ill and must die.

The prosecutor in charge, in the past few hours has forwarded one to the investigating judge request officer to submit Tombolini to a psychiatric report.

Examination that will have to establish whether the 46-year-old is able to understand and want.

After the interrogation, the judge had written a relation in which he explained that “it can hardly remain an isolated episode, both in the case in which it is due to some psychotic decompensation, or to some cognitive or emotional process that has not affected the conscience and will“.