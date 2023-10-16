The Public Prosecutor said in a brief press statement that the investigation, which was also opened on charges of “incitement to hatred or violence based on a specific religion,” was entrusted to the judicial police in Nice.

The prosecution explained that it was informed by Hugh Mutot, the governor of Alpes-Maritimes, and Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, of “the facts that could potentially be attributed (to Mr. Atal) after a message was published last week on social networking sites.”

Eight days after Hamas launched the bloodiest attack in Israel’s history, leaving more than 1,400 dead, the latter responded with violent bombing of Gaza, resulting in more than 2,750 deaths in the Gaza Strip.

Since Saturday, voices have been raised, including for the mayor of Nice and the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, to denounce a video clip published by Atal on his Instagram account, which was considered anti-Semitic and calls for violence.

The Nice right-back deleted this post and apologized, while Agence France-Presse was unable to independently verify its content.

In a press statement, French Federation President Philippe Diallo condemned “the calls for violence made by the 27-year-old player,” and said, “They contradict the ethics of our sport and the values ​​​​that football tirelessly defends.”

The French Federation resorted to its Ethics Council to consider the “calls for violence” published by the Algerian defender, according to what its president, Philippe Diallo, said on Sunday.

In a new post on Sunday, Atal apologized, saying: “I know that my post shocked many people, and that was not my intention, and I apologize for that,” adding that he wanted to “clarify his point of view without any ambiguity: I strongly condemn all forms of violence anywhere in the world.” “I support all the victims.”