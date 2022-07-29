The match with Ivan Perisic faded when the Croatian chose Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur, Robin Gosens at Inter discarded a burning legacy: in the gift package he found so much more space and a lot of responsibility. Away from a starting shirt since the injury with Atalanta at the beginning of last season, the German must put all the physical unknowns behind him to regain the label of “world top of the left wing”.