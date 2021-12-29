In its weekly briefing on the Corona epidemic, the organization said that the “Omicron” mutant was behind the rise in Corona injuries in many countries, until it became dominant over the “Delta” mutant.

The source suggested that this rise in the increase in Corona injuries was caused by two factors represented in the evasion of the mutated immunity, in addition to a greater ability to spread.

Meanwhile, the organization said that South Africa, which first detected the mutant on November 24, recorded a 29 percent decrease in the incidence of cases.

The organization indicated that preliminary data from Britain, South Africa and Denmark, which is the highest in the world at the present time in terms of the rate of infection per person, shows twice the likelihood of a patient with Omicron being admitted to hospital compared to those infected with “Delta”.

Researchers say that they still need more data, to reach certain conclusions about the ferocity of the new mutant that has confused the world and prompted countries to re-impose preventive restrictions.

mixed reactions

The reactions of countries to the emergence of the mutated “Omicron” varied, as some governments rushed to impose travel restrictions, while others chose to wait, especially since the World Health Organization initially recommended not closing the borders.

And the World Health Organization has played down the importance of closing the borders, because this step is not enough to curb the spread of the virus, which has spread to various countries of the world, in a short period.

The United States chose not to close, but rather decided to reopen its borders to eight countries from the South African region, after it closed them earlier.

The American approach to the “Omicron” mutant focuses on motivating people to take the booster dose of vaccines against Corona, in addition to increasing examinations.

On the other hand, other countries have adopted policies described as strict in order to curb the spread of the Corona virus, amid controversy and criticism, given the size of the economic consequences of disrupting economic activity, especially during the Christmas and New Year period, which is usually in great demand.