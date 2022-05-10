CAIRO (Reuters) – Data from the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt showed on Tuesday that consumer price inflation in Egyptian cities jumped to 13.1 percent on an annual basis in April. The inflation reading, up from 10.5 percent in March, beat the average forecast of 17 analysts polled by Reuters of 11.8 percent. Accelerating inflation increases pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates, when it meets next week. The bank’s inflation target is between five and nine percent. “Inflation has exceeded expectations due to the significant rise in food prices in light of the devaluation of the pound and the Ukraine war,” said Mohamed Abu Basha of EFG Hermes. Abu Basha said, “The Central Bank of Egypt will probably raise interest rates between 50 and 100 basis points at its next meeting, given the increase in inflation and the tendency of the Federal Reserve to tighten.” The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point on May 4, the biggest jump in 22 years.