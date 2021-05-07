Market analysts who participate in the monthly forecast survey carried out by the Central Bank adjusted up inflation in April and they expect the 3.8%, while the projection for all of 2021 is of 47.3%. Thus, analysts raised expected inflation for this month from 3.7. And the same for the year: last month they were betting on 46%.

The most disturbing of this new Market Expectations Survey (REM) is that those who are best forecasting this variable for the short term (TOP10) they expect an average inflation of 47.5% year-on-year, that is, 0.2 percentage points above what arises from the median with all the participants and 2.8 percentage points above what was projected by that set of forecasters in the previous survey.

It is paradoxical that in recent times senior officials of the Central Bank and the Economy have complained about the deviation of the projections, far removed from the official data that were appearing. Now, the best tipsters are more pessimistic than average.

The REM included the opinion of a total of 42 participants, among whom were 27 consultants and local research centers, 13 local financial entities and two foreign analysts.

For March 2021, the median of the estimates of those who participated in the previous REM survey suggested an inflation of 3.9% per month, this is 0.9 points lower than the data observed in that month, which was 4.8%. For the month of April, the median of the estimates was 3.8%, 0.1 percentage points higher than the average projected by the “top 10” (3.7%). For the following months the participants project a downward trajectory in monthly inflation.

Regarding the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), economists projected a real growth of 6.4% for 2021, 0.2 percentage points below the previous estimate.

In addition, REM analysts have adjusted their monthly projections for the nominal exchange rate downward and expect it to reach $ 112.64 per dollar in December, which represents a decrease of $ 2.36 per dollar compared to the previous REM.

Regarding the value of exports (FOB), those who participate in the REM estimate that by 2021 it would amount to US $ 63,725 million, increasing by US $ 1,298 million compared to the last REM and US $ 8,841 million higher than that registered in 2020 with the US $ 54,884 million.

On the other hand, imports (CIF) this year would be around US $ 50,400 million, this is US $ 1,176 million above the forecast of the previous survey and US $ 8,046 million above the US $ 42,354 million of 2020 .

On the other hand, the projection provided by the analysts for the open unemployment for the first quarter of 2021 would be 11.2%, and 11% by the end of the year, remaining unchanged with respect to the forecast in the last survey.

Finally, the projection of the Primary fiscal deficit carried out by economic consultants for 2021 increased to $ 1,666.5 billion, with an increase of $ 30,500 million compared to the last REM, after registering a deficit of a trillion 750,000 million pesos in 2020.

Some consulting firms decided not to contribute their forecasts to the REM after criticism received by Economy Minister Martín Guzmán when he pointed out that analysts’ “crazy projections” generated an unrealistic inflationary expectation. Based on these sayings, several of the large consulting firms decided to dispense with providing their data.