From: Franziska Black

Picture taken on June 6, 2023: Close-up of a Donald Trump supporter before a campaign rally in New Hampshire, USA © Joseph Prezioso/AFP

It is not new that US politicians sometimes go “full on the twelve”. The language of some Donald Trump supporters, on the other hand, is really not for the faint of heart.

New York – The images of the 2021 Capitol storm have made an impression. The courts are still deciding how the violence came about. Now observers of US politics fear new, similar violence. The reason is the rhetoric of some republican. After the charges against Donald Trump, they sharpened their tone.

“If you want to reach President Trump, you have to go through me, and you have to go through 75 million Americans like me,” he said Guardians such as Kari Lake speaking in Arizona on Friday (June 9). “And I’m telling you, most of us are members of the NRA. This is not a threat, this is a public announcement.”

The Republican received applause for this. The NRA is the US gun lobby National Rifle Association.

Trump supporter rhetoric stokes fears of violent protest in US

“What’s happening in the United States is that political violence is going from the fringe to the mainstream,” political scientist Robert Pape told the in early June Guardians. The New York Times recently noted that talk show host Pete Santilli called on the military to become US President Joe Biden “tie him up with zip ties, put him in the back of a pickup truck, and take him out of the White House.”

Irony, just a joke? Definitely violent rhetoric. Also the Rolling Stone is alarmed. According to the report, supporters of donald trump incited violence to get him back as US President in an online thread, saying: “The only way this country can ever get as the Constitution dictates is for thousands of traitor rats to publicly get executed.”

The online thread of Trump supporters also fell Vice who found the following entries: “We have to start killing these treacherous motherfuckers”, or “It won’t stop until the bodies pile up. We are no longer civilian and they will come for us next.”

Violent rhetoric in the US election campaign could incite “lone wolves”.

That was not in the general public, but as I said only in a pro-Trump forum. And only the entry of individual Trump supporters. But it was in some publicity – and as far as tone goes: worrying on the rise? The US journalist and author Jeff Sharlet estimated it at the request of the Guardians like: “Every day it undermines the hope of democracy. Every day it emboldens so-called “lone wolves” — the real militias to whom such not-so-encrypted signals are sent — to take action.”

The University of Chicago studied attitudes towards political violence in the United States. Your results (here as PDF) she published in January 2022 and wrote: “It’s sobering: Eight percent of adult Americans – or about 21 million people – believe that the last US election was “stolen” AND that violence would be justified to restore Trump to the presidency do.” According to the Guardians this number has since fallen again. donald trump has announced that he will be at the Re-run in US election 2024 want. (frs)