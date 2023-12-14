During the past few days, with the intensification of fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas, the Israeli authorities issued an evacuation map asking Palestinians to move south and leave the places where military operations are taking place “for their safety.”

Abu Khalaf said in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia that “the numbers of displaced people are constantly increasing, and this is linked to the Israeli military action and field data,” stressing that the Rafah area, which is normally inhabited by 280,000 people, has been displaced to it since the beginning of the war. Of 400,000 Palestinians “in search of absent security.”

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated in a report that most of the displaced people in Rafah are sleeping in the open due to the lack of tents, although the United Nations was able to distribute a few hundred of them.

Civilians arrived in the area after evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army, including areas in and around the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The situation got worse

The UNRWA spokesman specified the details of the current situation in light of the continued large displacement of Gaza residents, at a number of points, saying:

The situation in the Gaza Strip is going from bad to worse, especially given the large increase in the number of displaced people in the south, especially in the Palestinian Rafah region.

The displacement was initially to the southern regions, but after the ground incursion and continuous bombing in the south in the areas of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis, there are other numbers displaced, and therefore it is expected that the number in the city of Rafah will reach closer to a million displaced people.

The Rafah area is not prepared to receive this large number, whether in terms of infrastructure or the relief services provided, whether by us in UNRWA or other institutions working to provide relief services.