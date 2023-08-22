Blue Cross it goes from bad to worse. The set of La Noria made a big deal in the League Cup 2023 and adds four games without knowing the victory in the Apertura 2023 of the MX League. In its most recent presentation, the Máquina Celeste lost the advantage it had and ended up drawing 1-1 with Santos Laguna in a duel on matchday 4.
The cement team faces a sporting and institutional crisis. Proof of this was the poor entry that was recorded at the Azteca Stadium on the afternoon of Sunday, August 20. At the end of the match there was a verbal confrontation between Carlos Salcedo and some fans of the Máquina Celeste.
In the first images it seemed that the “Titan” was facing the supporters of the sky-blue club due to the recent bad results, however, these scenes were later contextualized by the reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo and Carlos Salcedo himself, who explained what really happened.
The communicator reported that Salcedo was looking to give his jersey to a fan who was in the stands and that at that moment some fans began to offend the player and from there the discussion began.
Through his networks, Salcedo offered his version of the facts. The seasoned defenseman claimed that he was going to give his shirt to a girl when a guy started yelling profanity and throwing beers. From there, the player reported, the discussion was generated.
The player criticized Diario Récord for taking out of context what happened at the end of the duel against Santos Laguna.
