Russian Railways spoke about innovations in the transportation of animals after the incident with the cat Twix

Russian Railways will introduce a number of innovations to the animal transportation system after the sad incident with the cat Twix. This is reported by RIA News with reference to company representatives.

It is noted that personal tickets will be introduced for each pet, and the option to indicate the name and type of pet will appear. In addition, an algorithm for the actions of guides when finding an ownerless animal has already been developed.