In Moscow, investigators opened a case after an incident with a child and a syringe in a car

In Moscow, investigators opened a criminal case under article 228.1. (“Illegal production, sale or shipment of narcotic drugs”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation after a child pricked himself on a syringe with mephedrone found in the back seat in a rented car sharing car. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the capital.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. It is being handled by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krylatskoye district.

On August 21, a 10-year-old girl pricked herself with a syringe with an unknown liquid while leaving the car-sharing car. The needle was sticking out of the back seat. The child was urgently taken to the hospital, they did tests and wrote a statement to law enforcement agencies, the liquid was sent for examination. Later it became known that the syringe contained mephedrone.

The car belonged to BelkaCar car sharing. They said they started checking.