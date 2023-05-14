“I have already arrived in Berlin. Weapons, strong package, air defense, reconstruction, European Union, NATO, security,” Zelensky wrote in his Twitter post.

Zelensky’s last visit to Germany was to attend the Munich Security Conference in February last year, just before the outbreak of war.

Germany is the ninth country visited by the Ukrainian president since the launch of the Russian military operation, as he has previously visited the United States, Poland, Britain, France, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands and Italy.

Huge military support

And on the eve of his visit to Germany, Old announced huge military aid to Kiev in the amount of 2.7 billion euros. Zelensky arrived at the Vatican, where he was greeted by Pope Francis after meeting Italian officials in Rome.

Germany preempted the visit by announcing a major aid package to Ukraine, including tanks, armored vehicles and anti-aircraft systems.

“We all want a quick end to this brutal war that Russia is waging against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately it is not in sight,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, adding: “That is why Germany will provide all possible assistance, if necessary.”