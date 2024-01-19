War, Italy is increasingly involved. The secret visit to Rome by Biden's special envoy

Italyat the request of the USAis working harder and harder militarily on the war front in the Middle East, not even time from the Foreign Minister Tajani to announce the intervention of the ship Martinengo on the Red Sea to fight the Houthiswhich now – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – the pressing has already started from Washington also for another armed intervention, this time in Lebanon. Ten days ago, before flying to the Middle East, White House special envoy Amos Hochstein stopped in Rome. Without giving publicity to the reasons for the visit he went to Palazzo Chigi and was received for about an hour by Giorgia Melonsto include Italy in a delicate plan drawn up in parallel between Paris and Washington which would have concrete repercussions on the deployment of the our military contingent on the border between Israel and the areas controlled by Hezbollah in Lebanese territory.

The involvement of Italy in the very difficult mediation work that the Americans are pursuing, to avoid an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, – continues Il Corriere – it is based not just about presence of our largest military contingent abroad, but also on the fact that our soldiers who participate in the Unifil mission are the nucleus of a know-how on the territory that has been well established over the years, they have a historical channel Of communication open with both the Hezbollah militias and the Israeli army, they would therefore have what it takes to implement the plan packaged by Americans and French, in collaboration with the Lebanese government.

