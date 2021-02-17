After the “Hope Probe” and “Tianwen 1” … the world awaits the arrival of “March 2020” to Mars

The world awaits the completion of the contract for the exploration of Mars, scheduled for this month, in February, with the arrival of the “March 2020” spacecraft of the US Space Agency “NASA” to the orbit of the Red Planet.

The UAE was the first to reach Mars in 2021, after the Hope Probe, within the UAE project to explore Mars, succeeded in reaching the Red Planet, capping the first fifty years since its founding in 1971 with an unprecedented historical and scientific event at the level of previous Mars missions, targeting The Emirati exploratory mission is to provide scientific evidence that humans have not previously reached about the red planet.

The UAE announced that it received the first image of Mars from the Al-Amal probe, taken from an altitude of 25,000 km from the planet’s surface using an advanced digital camera, which is one of the three innovative scientific devices carried by the probe to study the planet’s climate.

The picture shows the summit of Mount Olympus, which is the highest peak in the solar system, as well as the three volcanoes: the summit of Skrius, the summit of Pavonis and the summit of Arsia – in addition to the snow clouds, which the Hope Probe will study through its scientific apparatus.

The success of the Al-Amal probe has received unprecedented media coverage in major regional and global traditional and digital media, as well as local media, as the number of media items that celebrated the achievement until last Saturday reached more than 12 thousand articles, in which the regional and global media acquired a share. Al-Assad accounts for 75% of the total coverage.

The Chinese spacecraft “Tianwen 1” is the second successful mission to reach Mars this month, as China announced last Wednesday that it had succeeded in the vehicle in orbit around Mars, while it aspires to land a small robot on the surface of the Red Planet.

The Chinese mission aims to orbit the red planet in polar orbit to map the morphology and geology of Mars, measure soil properties and the distribution of water ice, and will also collect data on the ionosphere, electromagnetic fields and gravity around the planet.

Within the next 24 hours, the world expects the arrival of the NASA spacecraft, “March 2020”, to the orbit of Mars, which is the only one among the three missions that will land on the surface of the “red planet”.

According to CNET SCIENCE, “although NASA has had a strong track record of landing on the red planet in the past few decades, there are no guarantees of success because Mars is difficult.

And “NASA” expects to get the best landing shots ever, with a set of cameras and a microphone ready to capture entry, descent and landing.

The mission of the “March 2020” vehicle, which costs 3 billion dollars, is the first stop in a US-European effort to bring samples from Mars to Earth in the next decade, to ascertain whether life thrived on the wet, watery Mars 3 billion to 4 billion years ago. .