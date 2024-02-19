The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “In view of the seriousness of the Israeli government’s statements this morning, Minister Mauro Vieira summoned the Israeli ambassador, Daniel Sonshine,” in Rio de Janeiro.

She added, “He also summoned for consultation the Brazilian ambassador in Tel Aviv, Federico Mayer, who will leave for Brazil on Tuesday.”

The Foreign Minister is in Rio de Janeiro in preparation for the meetings of the G20 foreign ministers scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz considered the Brazilian president persona non grata after his statements in which he compared the war in Gaza to the “Holocaust.”

On Sunday, the Brazilian President accused Israel of committing “genocide” against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, likening what the Hebrew state was doing to the Holocaust during World War II.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday described Lula's statements as “shameful and dangerous” and as “a disdain for the Holocaust and an attempt to harm the Jewish people and Israel's right to defend itself,” considering that Lula had “crossed the red line.”