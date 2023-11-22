Scaloni said, during a press conference at the famous Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro after his team’s 1-0 victory: “There is something important I wanted to say: Now is the time to stop the ball. I have a lot to think about right now.”

He continued: “The players gave a lot and I have to think a lot about what I will do. It is not a farewell, but the level is very high, and it is difficult to continue and continue to win.”

The coach added: “It is time to think about it. I will tell that to the president and I will tell the players later, because this team needs a coach who has all the energy possible and performs well.”

Scaloni (45 years old), who led Argentina to win the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, explained, without giving further details, that he would not resign before leaving the hall.

He stressed that he was “proud of his team” after the match was postponed for about half an hour due to a riot in the stands, explaining: “By competing in this way, they realize that they are a strong group, a group that supports each other, and I am proud to coach them.”

He also commented on the departure of star Lionel Messi from the field in the 78th minute, citing that he suffered pain in the connective muscle.

He added: “He helped the team and we are well aware of what that means.”

Argentina concluded the year 2023 at the top of the combined group for the continental qualifiers with 15 points out of 18 from 5 wins and a defeat against its runner-up Uruguay (13 points), with the qualifiers resuming in September 2024.