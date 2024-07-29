Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

A rocket attack by Lebanese militias has caused a bloodbath among Druze children. But the outrage reflexes of the German left have failed. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

This is all the Middle East needed: Now Turkish President Erdogan is threatening Israel with war. The saber-rattling from Ankara shows what people in Berlin like to suppress: the Jewish state’s existence is under threat. It is being attacked by Hamas in the west, the Houthis in the south, Hezbollah in the north and Iran in the east. Turkish warships are also cruising the Mediterranean. Despite all the cheap appeals from German Foreign Minister Baerbock to the Jerusalem government to exercise restraint, one must never forget: in Israel, Jews are not only fighting for their state, but also for their only safe place in the world.

Hezbollah rocket attack – Israel will react harshly

Unfortunately, the Christian principle of turning the other cheek after a slap in the face does not apply in the Middle East. The hatred of Israel in the Muslim world is so consuming, the desire for destruction so great, that only the fear of massive retaliation keeps the enemies from continuing attacks. For months, a hail of rockets from Lebanon has been falling on northern Israel every day. The international community does not care. After the barbaric attack by the Islamist Hezbollah on a Druze village in which many children died, the red line has been crossed. Israel’s government will not allow itself to be denied the right to react harshly.

The country has been in the dock anyway since it pursued the Hamas butchers in Gaza, who are hiding behind the civilian population, with limited success. Almost everywhere in Europe today there are large Muslim populations who put pressure on their respective governments. Even at the large, colorful gay parades that are currently dancing through our cities, Jews have to put up with hostility from left-wing Free Palestine screamers who march along. They have forgotten that queer people in Gaza would probably not survive a week.

Germany’s left remains silent on repeated attacks on Israel

Not a word from them about the terrible terror of Hamas and Hezbollah and the fact that the masterminds behind all the terrible murders are not in Jerusalem but in Iran – the country that was treated with kid gloves by the Europeans for many years while it spun its deadly terror network around Israel. One would like to hear more forceful words on this, if not from foolish left-wing demonstrators, then at least from Ms Baerbock. ⇥[email protected]