FromFranziska Black close

Poland is sending more soldiers to its border with Belarus. China deals with its drone exports. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

tensions with Belarus : Poland goes to confrontations with ruler Alexander Lukashenko

with : Poland goes to confrontations with ruler Alexander Lukashenko After attacks with drones : China, Vladimir Putin’s ally, is scrutinizing exports

with : China, Vladimir Putin’s ally, is scrutinizing exports The processed information on the Ukraine war comes from international media and news agencies, but also partly from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine and their allies. For this reason, some of the information cannot be independently verified.

KIEV – When Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries resettled in Belarus, Warsaw sent more troops to the border. Now a Belarusian helicopter was flying in Polish airspace – and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak reacted immediately.

Poland reinforces troops on border with Belarus and informs NATO

Poland accuses Belarus, with ruler Alexander Lukashenko, of invading Polish airspace and has then increased the number of soldiers on the border with the neighboring country. Two Belarusian helicopters were training near the border, the Polish news agency quoted as saying DAP the Ministry of Defence.

The border crossing took place on Tuesday (1 August) in the Bialowieza area at a very low altitude, making it difficult for radar systems to detect it. Defense Minister Blaszczak also ordered additional resources – including attack helicopters – to be made available at the border. Poland informed NATO about the incident.

China wants to control drone exports more closely in the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, China has announced export controls on Chinese drones and drone-related equipment. The export controls, which are also intended to affect certain drones for private use, would come into effect on September 1, the Beijing Ministry of Commerce said.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine

The statement said that the new rules are not directed against a specific country. However, analysts suspected that China could respond to criticism that Chinese drones were being used by Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Beijing has denied reports that it is providing Moscow with material for the war. (with material from news agencies)