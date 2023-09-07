Home page World

From: Josefin Schroeder

While late summer is just picking up speed again, meteorologists are already looking ahead to winter – with worry lines. You can “experience climate change live” on it.

Kassel – High temperatures and sun can still be enjoyed in many places. The Summer turns up the heat again in its last throes, but autumn is already on the horizon in the meteorologists’ forecasts. Soon it will be windier, wetter and cooler. And how will winter be? Should we be more prepared for black ice or puddles? The weather experts are getting the previous forecasts for the winter of 2023/2024.

Weather forecast: What kind of winter awaits us?

The Weather phenomenon El Niño affects this year’s summer, which is considered to be extremely hot. According to that German Weather Service the average temperature between June and August was 18.6 degrees and thus 2.3 degrees above the reference period 1961 to 1990. The experts agree that the summer was too warm. July brought Germany extreme heat with temperatures up to 38.8 degrees, the beginning of August was more autumnal. Some see it as an indication of climate change.

Weather forecast: For many, snow is part of a real winter. However, this year’s winter could be warm again, making snow rather unlikely. © Collage echo24.de: IMAGO / Westend61 and IMAGO / Zoonar

Overall, this year’s summer is part of a series of overly warm summers. “Overly warm summers have been measured in Germany for 27 years now. Again we can experience climate change live,” says Uwe Kirsche, press spokesman for the German weather service, on the results. Summer and winter – both seasons have changed in recent years. For gardeners, the change caused by climate change offers some opportunities.

Weather in Germany: Summer too hot, winter too cold?

According to the weather portal Weather Forecast-Weather Forecast.com the winter of 2023/2023 will also be mild to warm. Compared to the long-term climate mean of the past 20 years, the temperatures would be up to 2 degrees warmer, forecast the meteorologists weather.net.

A winter that is too warm pushes the snowfall line up. This means that a mid-winter weather phase with plenty of snow in the lowlands could become less likely. It was similar last winter, which was also too warm. The reason lies in global warming. According to the forecast of the 100-year calendar, unstable and dry weather is in store for us in the coming winter. (Josef Schroeder)