Today, Sunday 23 June, the weather conditions are worsening in much of the Centre-North. A disturbance from the Ligurian Sea will in fact lead to widespread bad weather with a sharp drop in temperatures, scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting the different areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The warning predicts scattered to widespread precipitation from the early hours of today, with a prevailing shower or thunderstorm character Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, UmbriaAnd Autonomous Province of Bolzanoas well as on sectors of Lombardy, Marche And Abruzzo. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, local hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. On the basis of the foreseen and ongoing phenomena, an evaluation was made on these regions yellow alert.

The meteorological and critical situation forecast for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general rules of behavior to follow in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific critical issues that could concern individual territories and on the prevention actions adopted are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will monitor the evolution of the situation.