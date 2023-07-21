Olivia Caraballo was burned in 2019, while her mother was ordering a meal from a McDonald’s window.

The court ruled that her family be compensated by McDonald’s in the amount of $800,000, $400,000 in compensation for damages over the past years, and another $400,000 in compensation for the future.

How did the accident happen?

Olivia’s mother, Villana Holmes, told reporters outside the courtroom that she believed the jury reached a “fair verdict.”

The mother explained during her testimony that she bought Happy Meals for her son and daughter, who were in the back seat of the car when the accident occurred.

She added that she heard her daughter screaming in pain, and quickly stopped her car to find the hot piece of chicken on her daughter’s thigh.

The mother said that McDonald’s did not warn her in advance of the high temperature of the food.

Justify McDonald’s

McDonald’s defense attorneys responded that the child’s wound healed after about 3 weeks and she did not experience any further discomfort, so she should be compensated $156,000 in past and future damages.

McDonald’s said it followed food safety rules, which require it to be hot enough to avoid salmonella poisoning, and that its use outside the restaurant was no longer under their control.

The jury reached the award after debating for less than two hours.

The case has similarities to a separate incident in New Mexico, when a jury awarded $2.7 million in punitive damages to Stella Liebeck, who was burned by McDonald’s coffee in 1992.

Stella suffered third-degree burns and spent more than a week in hospital.