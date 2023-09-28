Details of massive violations

Assistant Director General of Civil Defense for Technical Affairs, Major General Hassan Ibrahim Al-Khazraji, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “there are 7,000 violating projects throughout the country.”

He added that these violations occurred in “event halls, hotels, restaurants, and private projects.”

He continued: “4,000 projects were fined.”

The security official added: “Two inspections are conducted annually for private sector projects, and the violating project owner is warned. If the violation remains after the second inspection, its owner will be referred to the adjudication session in the Civil Defense Court, then to the Misdemeanor Court if he does not review or refrain from addressing the violation.”

It was mentioned that there is a legal clause through which owners of violating projects are referred to the misdemeanor court if they do not commit to addressing the violations.

But the legal limits “represent only the closure of the project for 15 days,” according to Al-Khazraji.

Disaster hall condition

Regarding the hall that witnessed the Hamdaniyah tragedy, during which about 100 people were killed, Al-Khazraji explained that “the hall is a private sector and was built without presenting its plans to the Civil Defense, and did not adhere to prevention and safety requirements.”

He stated that “Civil Defense Directorate teams conducted a survey of the place, which showed that it violated industrial prevention and safety requirements, by constructing ceilings of a highly flammable material that is not fire-resistant.”

Circumstances of the fire

The Supreme Judicial Council revealed the results of the preliminary investigation into the Hamdaniyah fire incident, explaining that “the fire broke out at 11:30 pm on Tuesday evening, and the competent investigating judge moved to the scene of the accident, and he issued directions to the security services to arrest those responsible for the accident.”

Some of the hall’s workers were arrested, “those who were supervising the organization of the wedding booth and setting up the fireworks, which were the main cause of the fire in the hall, which was covered with flammable plastic,” according to a statement by the Judicial Council.

He explained: “Surrounding the ceiling of the hall with highly flammable fabrics was also a cause of the fire, which caused the ceiling to catch fire and the power to go out, and there was no way out after the main door of the hall was closed,” pointing out that “the emergency door was small and hidden due to the large number of invitees inside.” No one reached the hall, as the fire caused panic and a stampede and spread rapidly.”