Israel ordered this Monday the “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, on the third day of the unprecedented offensive by the Palestinian Islamist group.

After this unprecedented attack, compared by Israel to the attacks in the United States of September 11, 2001, the Israeli army announced that it “controls” localities in the south where there were Hamas infiltrators, but admitted that “there could still be terrorists in the area,” according to a military spokesman.

Tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers are being deployed near the Gaza Strip, an impoverished territory with 2.3 million inhabitants, controlled by Hamas since 2007.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” of the enclave. “No electricity, no food, no water, no gas, everything closed,” he said.

And it is that, The more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas in its attack last Saturday is making it difficult for Israel to counterattack, as Hamas threatened to execute hostages in retaliation for indiscriminate attacks against the civilian population.

“Any attack on innocent homes in Gaza without warning will result in the public execution of a hostage,” said Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al Qasam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

Palestinians in the Strip denounced this Monday that Israel stopped using the method known as “roof knocks,” by which non-explosive devices are thrown onto the roofs of houses as a warning that they are going to be bombed in a few minutes, so that the population can leave, often with just enough time.

“These are not normal attacks, they are against civilians. They attack where there are homes of civilians, children and women,” said Ahmad Tartouri, a 48-year-old Gazan.

In 3 days of conflict, Israeli bombings in Gaza leave more than 687 dead, including 140 children and 105 women, and 3,726 injured, according to a count by Gazan authorities, who warn that there are still victims under the rubble. More than 123,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, the UN said.

The death toll in Israel exceeds 900 and more than 2,600 have been injured in the attack. a figure that continues to increase as bodies are found in the south of the country. Added to this number are more than 100 people who were captured by Palestinian militiamen and transferred to Gaza, as confirmed by the Israeli Government.

Israeli police and rescue personnel search the site of a rocket attack from Gaza in Beitar Illit.

By deceiving Israel into believing that he wanted to avoid war, The Islamist group Hamas bypassed its Intelligence apparatus and thoroughly prepared a sophisticated operation which he carried out on Saturday by land, sea and air to deliver a blow that represents the greatest military failure in the history of the Jewish State and which was due to serious errors by the Intelligence apparatus or a lack of military personnel.

“Something beyond imagination, not even seen in movies,” says Mukhaimar Abu Saada, an analyst and professor at Al Azhar University in Gaza.

Many of our troops are deployed elsewhere, such as Judea and Samaria

For his part, retired Israeli general Israel Ziv said this Monday in a virtual press conference that “there are many things to investigate and to understand how they could do this.”

“I think part of the explanation lies in the fact that many of our troops are deployed elsewhere, such as Judea and Samaria. “We had no idea such a massive attack was about to happen.”

The terrorists’ dedication to every detail further complicated things. “You have no idea what the entrance to Beeri was,” he told EL TIEMPO. Chaim Jelin, who managed to survive in the shelter of his home in the kibbutz. “It was full of explosive charges that had to be neutralized, it took hours for the soldiers to get in,” he added.

For her part, Sara Arciniegas, a Colombian who has been living in Tel Aviv for five years, said that this “is an unprecedented situation.” “I have been living here for several years and experienced other climbs, but this one is different. It’s scary because there are terrorists on the loose. I have friends who have not been able to leave their shelters, who are limited in food and live in cities that are still controlled by Hamas. Additionally, everyone who was in reserve has been called up for military service, so many of my friends have been called up to join the troops. “That generates a lot of anxiety,” he told this newspaper.

And I add: “There is little movement on the streets, most places are closed, only places that have direct access to shelters are open., is what the government recommends, but there is an immense mobility of people trying to help. The movement that is seen is people who are trying to reach donation points, transporting donations to military units, to towns and every time these things happen the country is unified in an incredible way and it is what maintains strength and hope honestly. , but it’s an ugly situation.”

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports that Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, had warned him about an “unusual and terrible operation,” just ten days before the Hamas attack. According to that information, Kamel was horrified by Netanyahu’s passivity upon hearing his warning.

If true, it would be a strong storm in Israel, which would add to the internal political crisis, and force Netanyahu to resign. This Monday the prime minister called on the opposition parties to form an emergency government without preconditions.

In turn, the Egyptian authorities warned that they will prevent a “mass exodus” of Palestinians to their territory and closed the Rafah border crossing after an “Israeli bombing” against an area near this crossing, which connects the Gaza Strip and the peninsula. of the Egyptian Sinai and which is the only one not controlled by Israel.

One of the speculations, not yet officially confirmed, is that Iran managed to neutralize the border alert system in Israel in a cyber attack. Meanwhile, oil prices have skyrocketed and the market worries about the consequences of the conflict on Iran, a key crude producer.

And while the US, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom pledged this Monday to “support Israel in its efforts to defend itself,” The European Commission announced that it will launch an “urgent” review of European Union aid to Palestine to guarantee that no financing can go “indirectly” to terrorist activities against Israel and clarified that “as there are no planned payments, there will be no suspension of payments.”

Dozens of infrastructure in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed by the fighting.

In turn, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that the war would last a long time, in any case more than “a few days,” and that the objective will be to eliminate Hamas’s military capacity to attack civilians.

Close sources confirmed to the Efe agency that Qatar participates in mediation tasks to discuss a possible exchange of hostages. Furthermore, yesterday, the Turkish president, the conservative Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan, offered to mediate. For now, both Israel and the Palestinian group have denied the existence of negotiations in this regard.

