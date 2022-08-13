He lost one of the most important people in his life. The well-known actor Roberto Farnesi breaks the silence in an interview with Nuovo

After the very serious mourning, which occurred a few days ago, Roberto Farnesi broke the silence about the death of his mother. The famous actor spoke to the weekly New and shared the last moments of one of the most important people in her life.

He left me peacefully. We had a very close relationship and Mom knew how much I was attached to her in a special way. Just as she knew that I would really blame her for her loss: she worried about me until the end. She comforts me that we four children stayed with her until the very end, in her house, just as she wished.

A pain that will be carried inside forever, but despite everything Roberto Farnesi has chosen not to interrupt the filming of the fiction The ladies’ paradise, broadcast on Rai1. He confided that he made this choice, even if in mourning, because his mother was one real fan of the series and for his respect, he continued to work. She will thus be able to continue to see her beloved son even in the afterlife.

Roberto Farnesi and the birth of little Mia

Last November, the actor became the baby’s dad My, born of his love with Lucya Belcastro. The couple have been romantically linked for 7 long years and have always dreamed of become parents.

And it was the little girl who helped him overcome the pain the loss of the mother.

After Mia’s birth, Farnesi had spoken not only of her joy, but also of that of grandmotheralways present in their life: