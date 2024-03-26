Every experience we live leaves a scar inside us. Whether it is small or large, positive or negative, it will accompany us in its own way throughout our lives. Surely some experiences leave a greater mark not only on an emotional but also physical level. Right at the end of his last exciting experience, Beatrice Luzzi shows his fans the signs that the Big Brother he left on her.

Beatrice Luzzi

Beatrice Luzzi is an Italian actress, television writer and activist who in recent months has participated in the Big Brother. The reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, sees Luzzi as the protagonist right from the start. In fact, from September 2023 Beatrice becomes one of the undisputed protagonists inside the house most frequented by Italians. In recent months she has found herself at the center of arguments, controversies and friendships, also given her exuberant character.

On 26 February 2024 she is the first to access the final of Big Brother thanks to the televoting which sees her in the lead with 60% of the votes. Once she reached the final, however, everything changed, and at the end of the program Beatrice Luzzi ranks second. The top step of the podium is occupied by Perla Vatiero. Beatrice accepts the defeat in a sporting way, even if there are some digs towards her opponent. In fact on social media writes:

“So guys, love has won, let's at least hope it lasts beyond the final.”

Today, he shows himself in a video, while going to Milan to record the episode of very true which sees her as the protagonist. About her Her words have warmed the hearts of her fans, who continue, despite her defeat, to see her as undisputed winner of the program. Beatrice says:

“I haven't slept even a minute, I'm a rag. My victory, however, is you. You have so gratified, surprised and amazed me for the great work you have done, to support me and put up with me. I will reciprocate as soon as possible.”

Many commented on the short video, reiterating that the defeat of Beatrice Luzzi it was a real defeat. But as often happens in these circumstances, the web is divided between Beatrice's fans and Perla's.