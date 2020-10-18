Despite the clear victory in the elections, the Social Democratic Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wants to negotiate a coalition with the Greens.

CANBERRA taz | It almost seemed as if Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern could hardly believe the election result herself. Close to tears, she turned to her supporters on Saturday night, visibly touched by the enormous support she and her Labor Party had received at the ballot box. “Tonight’s outcome gives Labor a very strong and clear mandate,” she said. A mandate for the significant expansion of their already more progressive policy.

The previous block is gone: the NZ First party, which had ruled with the Greens in a coalition with Labor since 2017, failed because of the five percent hurdle. The nationalist social conservative party under Winston Peters had been blamed by commentators for the fact that Ardern could not keep important promises: a reduction in child poverty, the construction of thousands of social housing and a resolute policy against climate change.

Labor got 64 of the 120 seats in the unicameral parliament. The conservative National Party only achieved 35. This strongest election result in 50 years enables Labor to politically implement whatever Ardern wants. The party is free to govern without a coalition partner – for the first time since the introduction of a new electoral system in 1996. Nevertheless, Ardern announced on Sunday that he would like to talk to the Greens about a coalition. They got 10 seats.

Judith Collins, head of the National Party, had congratulated Ardern on Saturday evening and admitted her defeat. Polls had long suggested a victory for Labor and Ardern, one of the most popular politicians in the world.

Great talent for communication

Even her harshest critics praise the communication talent of the former takeaway seller and studied political science, her approach to people on the street and her “normality”.

Ardern not only has charisma, but has also made a name for himself in times of crisis. New Zealand is practically corona free today. With almost 5 million inhabitants, there have so far only been around 1,500 infections and 25 deaths.

Experts attribute this to the fact that the 40-year-old managed to convince the people of the need for an early and tough lockdown.

Her words of reconciliation after the 2019 Christchurch attack, in which a right-wing racist shot and killed 51 Muslims, are a prime example of a politics of compassion. Since then, at the latest, Ardern has also been internationally known.

Many are threatened with economic existence

She will now need all her talent to further bring the people of the antipodeal state together. The corona crisis has also plunged New Zealand into recession. Tourism as an important branch of the economy has practically been shut down as a result of the closure of national borders.

Unemployment, combined with persistent bitter poverty in parts of the population, and the extreme lack of affordable housing – these factors threaten the economic existence and quality of life of millions of people.

Observers expect that Ardern will not only push programs to improve the social situation. The fight against global warming is also important to her. She has announced that New Zealand will be carbon neutral by 2050.

The country is thus in conflict with neighboring Australia. The conservative government there under Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently made it clear that it not only wants to continue the mining of climate-damaging fossil fuels such as coal and gas, but even to expand it.