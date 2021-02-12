Several companies related to medical cannabis were in the crosshairs of Wall Street this Thursday after soaring in the stock market due to the expectations of decriminalization in the United States and the possible actions of the investors coordinated in the social networks that generated the GameStop phenomenon.

After the inauguration of the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, the market had had renewed interest in this sector until this week the matter came to Wall Street Bets Reddit forum, to which the stock market boost of the GameStop video game store and other titles for which large risk funds were betting short is attributed in large part.

According to the Swaggy Stocks portal, which analyzes the popularity of certain actions in that forum, the Canadian firm Sundial Growers it was by far the most mentioned today, followed by Tilray and Aphria, who plan to finalize a merger in the coming months, all of them Canadian and listed on the Nasdaq index, with strong appreciations in recent days.

This Thursday mid-session on the New York Stock Exchange, Sundial Growers fell almost 11% after shooting 79% the day before; Tilray fell 40% after rising 51% yesterday and Aphria lost 28% after a previous increase of 11%, although they accumulated significant gains since the beginning of the year, 441%, 361% and 164%, respectively.

Cannabis-related companies on the rise. AP Photo

Also, to a lesser extent, Aurora Cannabis (-12%) and Canopy Growth (-23%) have been in focus, as well as index funds that are added by companies in the sector, which have seen trading volumes above the usual.

US analysts noted that the recent rises are not based on fundamentals, calling for caution. “This is totally in the script for the anti-establishment movement on WSB (Wall Street Bets) and Reddit”Nexus Strategy consultancy founder Tim Welsh said on CNBC.

The Reddit foreros, after causing great volatility in the group of stocks led by GameStop, focused their attention for a short time on the silver market, and in both cases the share prices of the assets shot up, which soon after fell.

Reddit, the Wall Street headache

Reddit and GameStop, the case that shook Wall Street. Reuters photo

r / WallStreetBets, which has about 9 million subscribers, was behind the incredible rise in the title of the video game store chain GameStop in late January.

An army of retail investors allied themselves against the big Wall Street hedge funds that were betting on the stock market crash of GameStop and other companies with financial complications and declining economic models.

The massive purchases of the securities of these companies generated steep rises to the chagrin of several hedge funds, forced to buy back the shares at a high price to avoid colossal losses.

Gamestop lost much of its earnings since its peak last monthThe stock, which was worth $ 347.51 on January 27, was now trading for less than $ 50.

The roles of recreational and medical cannabis producers and distributors, the volatility of which is known on Wall Street, appear to be following a similar trajectory.

Although companies have seen increases since the beginning of the year, in part linked to politics in the United States.

WallStreetBets users and analysts evoke the possible consequences of Democratic control of the US Congress and the White House.

Observers believe that a federal decriminalization of cannabis would be beneficial for companies in the sector.

Responding to a statement by Democratic senators suggesting sweeping changes to the marijuana laws in early February, Canaccord Genuity financial analyst Bobby Burleson said this is another sign that “actual legislative changes at the federal level in favor of progressive cannabis reforms could be successful under the current administration“.

With information from EFE.

SL