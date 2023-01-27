At the end of last October, the television host william valdes29 years old and originally from Havana, Cuba, He was fired from the morning “Venga la alegría”one of the highest-rated programs on Aztec TV. In an interview with the journalist Adela Micha, she recounted that one Wednesday, when the program ended, she left the television station, went to some rehearsals she had and a few hours later, they informed her that she would no longer be on the program. “They did not contact me, the new head of talent contacted my manager, my manager told me: ‘tomorrow is your last show and you say goodbye’. I went to my last show, a colleague told me: ‘I would not have come’ , I told him: ‘no, I have to comply until my last day'”.

Three months after he was fired from “Venga la alegría”also an actor and singer (former member of the Mexican boyband CD9), announced that he left Mexico due to lack of work. “It’s official and I have to say goodbye to Mexico, they were four spectacular, incredible years, full of many adventures, experiences and as many know, the last day of my work was October 28 and well it’s a reality, to Mexico I I moved in 2019 and came to work,” he said on Facebook live.

William Valdes said that one of his dreams was to live in Mexico and work in this wonderful country“and I fulfilled it although it was only four years old, the family on social networks grew incredible, it is something that I never believed and I want to thank you infinitely who are always here supporting me.”

The young TV presenter opened up to his fans: his current economic situation did not allow him to continue with the lifestyle he ledbefore being fired from the morning TV Azteca.

“Many know that I have handled myself on television, in networks, in my daily life very directly, I am a person who does not go around a lot, as you know, I do not have a job, that is the reality, so it is very complicated for me live here in Mexico, continue to have my life here, so that’s why I have made the decision to return to live in Miami (Florida, United States)”, acknowledging that it was not an easy decision.

“It is not a decision that I made overnight, I made it in December, I went to Miami on December 14 to see how things were at my house, the movements that I had to make there. My apartment here in Mexico is until April, then my contract expires here and the most correct thing to do, because I don’t have a job, is to give it up, return it so someone else can rent it. I made the decision to return home because my family is there, I grew up there, I think It’s a smart decision right now, it hurts me a lot to have to leave something that I’ve been building for four years. I would have liked to continue growing more in this entertainment industry, but it didn’t happen to me.”