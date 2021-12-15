Amos cars continues his adventure in the world of restomods with the second project relating to the legendary Lancia Delta. After the ‘Futurist’ version, the Lancia Delta Safarista. In other words, a model dedicated to the Safari rally, one of the hardest and most particular in the World Championship, to the point that, due to the type of road surface and the temperatures, the manufacturers were able to design specific components for that challenge.

The basis of the Futurist it has been modified to make room for knobby tires, with carbon wheel covers at the front; to the plastic splash guards; to the raised structure; to a differently shaped bumper. The interiors are spartan, ready for competition, except for a display on the steering wheel bearing the words “Levati”, which is also used on the Futurista to activate the high beams. Hydraulic handbrake, gearbox, belts and seats have been revised. The rear-view mirrors have also been made more resistant. Note, in the photos, the words ‘wash me’: a little prank around a car that is worth a lot.

“We have tried to use all the know-how deriving from the Podium Advanced Technology competitions and the taste of BorromeoDeSilva to completely redesign and redesign the contents of the Lancia Delta Futurista by Automobili Amos, with the aim of bringing it to another level of performance and pleasure. driving to meet the demands of our most demanding customers. Our goal with the Safarista program is to be able to offer our customers a non-competitive experience to allow them to safely reach their limits and those of their car, immersed in incredible natural contexts, from Swedish frozen lakes to Arabian dunes.“, Reads the note published by Automobili Amos.

The car costs 570 thousand euros plus VAT, will be built in 10 units all based on Lancia Delta Integrale 16V with 3-door bodywork. The delivery of these vehicles is scheduled for 2023-24.

These are the specifications in detail:

• Custom alloy wheels

• Front and rear bumpers, front fenders, side skirts, wing with new design

• Central drain

• Front and rear underbody protections

• Mud flap on the wheel arches

• New sports pedals, racing steering wheel with quick release and racing button box

• Carbon rear tank with spare wheel

• Sequential gearbox and competition differentials

• Engine revised by Autotecnica, with improved cooling systems (water and oil); new suction system by K&N

• Hydraulic hand brake

• Adjustable suspension derived from racing

• Motorsport-derived brakes and steel discs

• Bucket seats with 4 or 5 point safety belts

• Extinguishing system

• Specific tank

• Complete rollbar