Cristiano Ronaldo is a goal animal. The qualifier is indisputable. The two penalty goals he signed against France, one better shot than the other as you will see in the video above, they represent a new record for the legendary Portuguese player.

Cristiano is already the national team’s top scorer with 109 goals. A milestone that adds to other incredible records: top scorer for Real Madrid, the Champions League, the Eurocup and professional football. Their numbers are simply from another planet.