The state freeze of prices for sugar and sunflower oil has led to the fact that small and medium-sized retail chains began to feel supply problems, faced with a shortage of goods. Writes about this “Kommersant”.

A source in one of the retailers explained that manufacturers refuse to sell products on the terms agreed upon, or ignore customer requests.

The co-owner of the St. Petersburg chain “Real” Alexander Myshinsky claims that “Rusagro” (“Russian sugar”, “Chaikofsky”) is ready to sell at the price set by the authorities only 30 tons of sugar per quarter. This is five times lower than the seller’s needs, but he was offered to buy the rest in packaging with delivery at a price of 43.5 rubles per kilogram. Meanwhile, packaging companies set prices above 45 rubles, since they are not parties to the agreement.

The Verny network reported that the price cut from suppliers in December was lower than demanded by the government, and in addition, they stopped participating in the auction. As for sunflower oil, manufacturers of cheap brands raised the price to the limit of 95 rubles per liter, and more expensive brands raised prices using logistics accounting.

Dmitry Shadrin, head of the coordinating council of the Union of Independent Chains of Russia, explained that small and medium-sized chains, as a rule, buy goods from distributors who are not parties to the agreement. An attempt to start purchasing goods directly from factories failed, because they are ready to serve only large networks or require a supply contract. Large chains, Metro, Auchan, X5 Retail Group, did not notice any supply problems.

Andrey Bodin, Chairman of the Board of Soyuzrossahar, gave his reason for the deficit. According to him, after the introduction of maximum prices, service companies began to buy goods at the warehouse in order to sell them after the agreement was completed.

Experts note that producers cannot take into account the interests of small players, and officials have not calculated the difficulties that will arise. If the situation worsens, the terms of the price cap agreements will have to be rewritten.

President Vladimir Putin drew attention to the problem of rising prices for a number of basic products, including sugar and sunflower oil, last December. In his opinion, the situation is connected with the desire of business to make money on the rise in world prices. After these words, the government began to prepare an agreement to contain prices.

As a result, the maximum retail prices were set at 46 rubles per kilogram of sugar and 110 rubles per liter of sunflower oil. The agreement is valid until April 1, 2021. At the same time, the Ministry of Industry and Trade assured that the agreements reached would not lead to a deficit.

Meanwhile, in the last week of December, the rise in prices for pasta, which was not included in the agreement, although Putin was paying attention to them, accelerated.