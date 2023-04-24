An increasing wave of displacement

The wave of displacement of Sudanese increased even more on Sunday morning, as the movement of evacuating diplomatic missions and foreign nationals from Khartoum fueled expectations of continued fighting between the two sides, amid a significant rise in transportation prices, which have doubled by more than 5 times.

Amna told Sky News Arabia that the exit of foreigners so quickly means that the embassies have information that the war will continue for a long time. Which makes many Sudanese scramble to get out of Khartoum to less dangerous cities and areas.

Although it is the first time Amna’s family has left their home in Khartoum; However, she did not struggle to find shelter in the new city in which she sought refuge. At the entrance to the city, I found a group of young volunteers who receive families and take them to places specially prepared for them.

Amna explains that the displacement movement from Khartoum is very large, but she indicated that the residents of the cities along the road linking Khartoum and the central regions of the country were scrambling to receive those coming from Khartoum, who were forced by war conditions to leave their homes and properties. “It is unbelievable that tens of thousands of people who have fled have found a welcome shelter,” she added.

This rush to get out of Khartoum comes despite the high cost of transporting passengers to other cities by more than 5 times compared to what it was before the outbreak of clashes.

While citizens fleeing the canal accused transport companies of exploiting the current situation and people’s need to travel, officials in those companies assert that the lack of fuel has led to an unprecedented doubling of transport prices.

Due to the intensification of the fighting, more than 95 percent of the fuel stations in Khartoum stopped, which opened the door to the spread of the phenomenon of selling gasoline on the black market.

Fighting escalation

It seems that the beginning of the departure of foreigners, a large proportion of whom are diplomats and aid workers, will have serious repercussions on the civilian population in Sudan, and perhaps the most prominent thing expected in this context is the escalation of fighting between the two warring generals, the army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, the well-known. With “Hamiti”.

And the Associated Press reported that there are fears that Al-Burhan and Hamidti will escalate their all-out battle for power once the evacuations are over.

Clashes are still continuing in Khartoum and other Sudanese regions, despite the existence of a declared truce that ends today, which witnessed periods of cautious calm.

Many fear that the warring parties have taken advantage of the opportunity to strengthen their positions, leading to the outbreak of more intense fighting after the end of the truce.

“We traveled for 15 hours on our own,” says Soleimani El-Kony, an Egyptian student who was studying in Sudan.

Al-Koni was speaking at the Arqin crossing with Egypt, where buses lined up in this remote desert area with hundreds of people on board.

Al-Koni said he was one of dozens of Egyptian students who underwent this arduous journey, but he added, “But there are many friends who are still trapped in Sudan.”

The prominent Sudanese director, Amjad Abu Al-Alaa, wrote on his Facebook page that his mother, brothers and nephews were on their way from Sudan to Cairo via Aswan, referring to the city located in the far south of Egypt.

leaving the blacks without hope

The Washington Post considered that the rescue of the diplomats would leave thousands of foreign nationals and millions of Sudanese without hope for safety.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported that between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled the Darfur region in western Sudan and have arrived in Chad since the outbreak of fighting, the majority of whom are women and children.

The newspaper quoted Sudanese as saying that the departure of Western employees “represents a betrayal of them”, accusing their countries of having contributed to pushing their country towards chaos.

Vital relief is impossible

Hundreds of UN staff left for the 19-hour road trip.

And with the departure of these people, relief operations for the Sudanese will be greatly affected in a country where a third of the population depends on humanitarian aid.

There are still 16,000 American citizens in Sudan who do not work for the US government, and many of them are dual citizens.

US officials stated that they could not evacuate them because of the high risks involved in evacuations under the current circumstances, and contented themselves with providing instructions on ways to leave and other logistical information.

US Senator for the Democratic Party, Chris Coons, said he is concerned about the safety and security of American citizens who work on relief missions or have served the Sudanese in other ways.

The process of leaving the international staff came after their working conditions became very dangerous, as 4 of them were killed since the outbreak of the fighting, which has claimed the lives of more than 400 Sudanese so far.