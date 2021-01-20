After the Foreign Ministry’s warning — asking that “not to bet on disunity as in the previous stage” – President Alberto Fernández congratulated Joe Biden with a relaxed greeting on his arrival at the White House.

The president stated that “to be sure” that in this new stage the bond between Argentina and the United States “will be strengthened.”

In his Twitter account, likewise, Fernández wish “good luck” to the new president and his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Earlier, the Argentine Foreign Ministry had congratulated the new president of the United States and had expressed the desire of the Argentine Government to “strengthen bilateral relations” and a warning for the new stage.

“We congratulate the people of the United States, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Argentina wishes to strengthen relations and respect for multilateral organizations. He also hopes that they do not bet on the disunity of our nations as in the previous stage, “they said from the San Martín Palace.

Biden took office as president of the United States on Wednesday, while his vice president Harris became the first black woman and of Asian descent to hold that position in an inauguration ceremony marked by the still-living memory of the attack on the Capitol and the absence of former president Donald Trump.

“This is the day of the democracy, a historic day of hope for renewal and resolution. The United States was put to the test and rose to the challenge. Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy, “Biden said in his inauguration speech.

Among the leaders present were former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush with their respective partners, Michelle Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush; outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

With Télam agency