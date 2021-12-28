Home page politics

divide

After the devastating flood disaster in North Rhine-Westphalia, the federal states want to improve disaster control. (Archive image) © Boris Roessler / dpa

After the floods in the summer, the countries agreed that disaster control in Germany must be improved. A crisis team is to be set up for this purpose.

Munich – The sometimes devastating flood disasters in summer relentlessly exposed the problems in Germany with protecting people from the forces of nature. Therefore, a few things should change in the coming year: After the most recent experience with flood disasters, the federal states want to reorganize and improve disaster control.

Changes in disaster control: Crisis team in Bonn responsible for coordination

“We agree that the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Control in Bonn should take over this coordinating function in the future. Each federal state must then be represented on site in the crisis team, ”said Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) German press agency in Munich. At the turn of the year, the Free State regularly takes over the chairmanship of the federal and state interior ministers’ conference.

“After the experience of serious natural disasters in 2021, all countries have a common interest in setting up civil protection in Germany even better. We have to get even better here, ”emphasized Herrmann. There are more and more heavy rain events and, as a result, floods in places “where no one would have suspected.” One has to be prepared for this and that includes better cross-border coordination.

Flood disasters: countries insist on uniform disaster control

The states agree that the reorganization does not require a change in the constitution. “We also have other comparable centers at the federal level, such as the joint anti-terrorism centers against right-wing extremism and against Islamist terrorism,” said Herrmann. The aim of the reorganization is not to affect federal jurisdiction. “We don’t need a new commander in chief in civil protection, but we do need better coordination. We won’t break a tooth out of the federal crown. “

As an example, Herrmann mentioned the forwarding of information before a disaster, such as weather data: “We then need coordination in the right response. We actually noticed this years ago in cross-border flood situations. We have to manage the relief efforts and also the solidarity between the countries sensibly. “

There is also an urgent need for improvement when it comes to warning the population by means of classic sirens and state-of-the-art technology directly on cell phones (cell broadcasting), as is already the case in other countries. “We need both. On the one hand, because there are people who do not look at their cell phones at around two o’clock in the morning and then do not find out what warnings are being received. And on the other hand, not everyone has a smartphone, ”said Herrmann. “Speed ​​is of the essence, we all agree on that.”

New disaster warnings: cell broadcasting and expansion of the sirens

The new coordination office should then function in the course of next year until autumn. “I also hope that cell broadcasting will at least go into trial operation next year,” said Herrmann. Bavaria alone currently has around 11,500 siren systems, most of which are used for fire service alarms. These would now be digitally converted so that in the future the warning with the disaster control signal would also be possible.

The number of sirens in Bavaria is to be doubled to around 26,000. “We are currently working on a siren funding program,” said Herrmann. The federal government is providing the federal states with 88 million euros, of which Bavaria accounted for around 13.4 million euros. From the point of view of the federal states, that is not enough. “The federal government is clearly expecting to significantly increase the funding program for sirens,” said Herrmann. (dpa)