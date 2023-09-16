Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

After the devastating floods in Libya, a new danger is facing the country. 55 children have already contracted the deadly disease cholera.

Benghazi – Entire neighborhoods were destroyed by the severe flooding in Libya. So far will 18,000 to 20,000 deaths were assumed. The cholera outbreak could further increase this number.

Floods in Libya – concerns about cholera outbreak

International aid workers in Libya speak of a “catastrophic humanitarian situation” and chaotic conditions in Libya. These are said to be more than problematic, especially in the partially destroyed city of Darna in the east of the country. In the civil war-torn country, concerns are increasing about a possible outbreak of the gastrointestinal disease cholera. Dozens of children have already become ill from contaminated water, reports the head of the National Center for Disease Control.

The severe floods in Libya are claiming more and more victims – there are fears of an outbreak of cholera. © picture alliance/dpa/IHH/AP

As the organization Doctors Without Borders wrote on Friday evening, it is immensely important to “coordinate aid.” The lack of clean water is promoting an outbreak of cholera. That’s why the survivors need shelter, food and basic medical care – explained UN emergency aid coordinator Martin Griffith. Groundwater in Darna, which is contaminated with corpses, animal carcasses, garbage and chemical substances, is more than problematic.

This is how dangerous cholera can be in civil war-torn Libya

Health Minister Ibrahim Al-Arabi urgently warned people not to “go near the wells in Darna.” The 55 children suffering from cholera so far came from families displaced by the destroyed water masses. “After a disaster like this, we are really worried about diseases spreading through contaminated drinking water,” said MSF medical operations coordinator Manoelle Carton.

Cholera is a highly contagious, acute gastrointestinal infection caused by cholera bacteria. The disease causes severe diarrhea and vomiting and, as a result, a high loss of fluids. According to Doctors Without Borders, four million people get cholera every year. 140,000 people die from it every year – cholera can kill within a few hours. Doctors Without Borders also reports a large number of people who need psychological support: “Everyone is asking for it, people on the streets, doctors, people who have seen terrible things and people who have lost their families.”