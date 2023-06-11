Manchester City won this season the English Premier League title, the FA Cup, and the European Champions League title, equaling the achievement of Manchester United, who won the same treble in 1999..
The Eight Greats
- 7 clubs won the treble before Manchester City, in only 9 cases during which the historic treble was achieved, as Barcelona, Spain, and Bayern Munich, Germany, repeated the historic achievement twice..
- Scottish Celtic won the first hat-trick in 1967 after winning the league and cup titles locally and the European Champions League in Continent..
- Dutch Ajax Amsterdam won the second treble in 1972 after defeating Italian Inter Milan in the final, so that the achievement came for the second time at the expense of Inter, as Celtic had defeated the Italian team itself in the European final..
- The third treble was Dutch with the signing of PS Eindhoven in 1988, then Manchester United came to win the fourth European treble, and the first English in 1999..
- After 10 years, Barcelona won the first treble in its history in 2009 under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, before repeating the same feat in 2015..
- In 2010, Inter Milan won the first hat-trick in the history of his country, under the leadership of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.
- Bayern Munich crowned its first treble in 2013, before repeating the feat again in 2020.
