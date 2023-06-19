The KNMI warns for strong thunderstorms with local hail, Tuesday at the end of the afternoon. Code yellow then applies to the entire country, because traffic and outdoor activities can be affected by the weather.

After more than a month without significant precipitation, the weather turned on Sunday. More rain is forecast for the coming week. There may be another shower on Monday, especially in the north. But most of the day is dry and warm. In most places it will be about 24 to 28 degrees, Weerplaza knows.

The first new showers can already fall in the night from Monday to Tuesday. More rain falls during the day. Especially inland there is a chance of heavy thunderstorms.

The showers move from the southwest to the northeast. A lot of precipitation can fall in a short time, with local hailstones up to 2 centimeters, the weather institute warns. There is also a chance of gusts of wind up to 75 kilometers per hour. It will remain warm, with maximum temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees.

On Wednesday the sun will break through again and it will be around 25 degrees. There may be a local shower on this first day of astronomical summer. But it will be really summery, with lots of sun. For the following days it remains a bit uncertain. The inland seems to have to prepare for more rain and thunderstorms for Thursday and it can remain dry on the coast. But meteorologists are still waiting with a real forecast for the course of the week.

