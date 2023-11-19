While the number of murders in and around The Hague is rising rapidly this summer, the city is also the setting for one of the few liquidations in the country. Murat Küçük (41) is shot dead on the way to his favorite pub while the area is crawling with police. All fingers point to the same client: childhood friend ‘Jopie’. Reconstruction of a murder that had been happening for a year: ‘This time I’m going to finish it.’

