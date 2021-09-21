The talk about this advice came in the wake of the first clash between Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino and team player Lionel Messi, after the Argentine star was replaced in the Paris club’s meeting with Olympique Lyon in the French League, Sunday.

Messi looked astonished when Pochettino called him up in the 75th minute to replace him with Ashraf Hakimi, and then the result was a 1-1 draw. Pochettino tried to talk to the Argentine legend when he left, but Messi refused even to shake hands with his coach.

Pochettino justified Messi’s “unusual” exit, saying after the meeting that “the coaches are there to make decisions.”

The Argentine coach explained: “Everyone knows that we have great players. We have a very rich list of 35 players. So we have to choose.”

And the former Tottenham Hotspur manager added: “We have to make decisions during the match. Sometimes these decisions are effective and sometimes not. But that’s why we are in front of the bench thinking about what we should do.”

“These are the decisions you have to make, whether things are good or not, and whether you like them or not,” Pochettino added.

Sabella’s advice

According to the newspaper “Marca”, Sabella gave advice to Guardiola, when they were training Messi in the Argentine national team and Barcelona in 2012.

The Spanish newspaper reported that Sabella advised Guardiola on how to get the best performance from Messi, and the Spanish coach worked with it as he managed his star effectively on the field.

And Sabella’s advice to Guardiola was: “You have to talk a little to Messi, protect him in the team, and listen carefully to what he says and does.”

He concluded his advice, saying: “Never forget that you should not take him off the field, not even at the end of the match, in order for the fans to applaud you.”

It is worth noting that Messi has not yet scored with his new team, which he moved to after spending 17 years with Barcelona.